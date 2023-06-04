Close to 500 pupils from Nenagh attend water safety talks from the RNLI

Nearly 500 pupils from five schools in Nenagh attended recent water safety talks from the RNLI.

In addition to visiting their schools, many of the presentations by RNLI Water Safety Education Manager Killian O’Kelly took place at the Nenagh Tourist Office in the Town Hall.

Water safety education, particularly through talks with school children, is an essential part of the RNLI’s mission to reduce the number of preventable deaths and serious incidents in both coastal and inland water.





Kevin was supported by Trevor Whelan, RNLI Water Safety Officer while the talks and safety demonstrations were organised by John MacMahon, RNLI Community Safety Officer at Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat station and coordinated by Victoria Lee at the Nenagh Tourist Office

The RNLI has increased its focus on inland counties as 62% of drownings occur inland.