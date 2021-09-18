Clonoulty to test newcomers Thurles as camogie championship continues this evening

The county senior camogie championship continues this evening, with four games down for decision.

In Group 1, last year’s intermediate champions Thurles Sarsfields will look to continue their 100% record, they take on Clonoulty/Rossmore in Clonoulty at 5.

Camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane is expecting a great game:





“Thurles are a very good team, they are probably one of the strongest teams to ever win an intermediate championship and often when you teams, it takes them a few years to get up to senior level.

“A lot of people are expecting a lot of things from Thurles this year but they’ve a real test now on Saturday away to Clonoulty.

“Clonoulty would’ve been disappointed that they lost to Drom by eight points the week before and they need a performance and will be looking for a result in this game.

“I think that game is going to be a cracker and one to really keep an eye on.”

At 5.30pm in the same group, Toomevara take on Annacarty.

Meanwhile, Group 2 gets underway this evening with Burgess/Duharra playing host to Cashel and Nenagh welcoming the Silvermines.

Both of those games also throw-in at 5 o’clock.