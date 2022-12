A Tipperary man has broken the Antarctica fastest marathon record.

Clonmel’s Seán Tobin ran the fastest marathon recorded on the continent on Wednesday, crossing the line in 2:53:33.

That time was 1:21 faster than the previous record held by USA’s Mike Wardian.





28-year-old Tobin, who has represented Ireland in middle distance running, was competing in his first ever marathon.

The event took place at Union Glacier, 1000km from the South Pole where temperatures where -14 degrees Celsius.