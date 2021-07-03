Clonmel Junction Arts Festival begins today

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival gets underway today for its 20th annual celebration.

Running until next Sunday July 11th, the Festival will host a range of theatre, music and visual arts online, but will also host live events in town for the first time in two years.

The Junction Dome been set up in the centre of town as a new pop-up festival venue.





Artistic Director Clíona Maher looks ahead to some of the highlights:

“We have Royseven back together again and back at the festival.

“So they would’ve been a band that played at the festival so many times over the years and they broke up about eight years ago but they got back together this year.

“Paul Walsh, their lead singer, is from Clonmel so, he’s a very popular local musician.

“We also have a Clonmel connection for the finale, we have the CLE, the Clonmel Laptop Ensemble are going to be creating a special piece of music.

“So, we have Clonmel opening and closing the festival.”

The full programme of events can be found online at junctionfestival.com