Clonmel Gardaí investigating an attempted theft and assault of a man along Blueway

Clonmel Gardaí are investigating an attempted theft and assault of a man.

This morning, between 11am and noon, a man in his 50s was cycling along the Blueway in Clonmel, in the vicinity of Carey’s Slip, and was pushed from his bicycle and an attempt was made to take his bag from him.

Two members of the public were witness to this and shouted at the three men who had surrounded the man.





The three men fled on foot in the direction of the Waterford Road via the car park.

Clonmel Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the unprovoked attempted theft and assault of this man to come forward.

Clonmel Gardaí: 052-6177640

Garda Confidential Line: 1800-666-111