Clonmel councillor calls for swifter action when estates need to be taken in charge

A Clonmel councillor has called for swifter action when estates need to be taken in charge.

Councillor Pat English told the members of the Clonmel Borough that developers are slow to get applications in, due in part to the long process.

At the meeting, he referred to Crann Ard estate on the Fethard Road and Longfield on the Cashel Road.





Councillor English told Tipp FM it’s not fair on the residents in these estates when they are waiting for their estates to be taken in charge.

“They have very little services and an awful lot of lights out and some critical service issues in both estates.

“People paid serious money for all these houses and the prices of housing now is massive, and it’s a serious mortgage all these people have taken on and they’re paying their service charge to the council, local property tax and that.

“The onus is on us to push the owners and the developers to put in their submissions and to ask for the estates to be taken in charge.”