Clonmel Commercials ladies football team are in Munster final action tonight.

They take on their neighbours and Waterford champions Comeragh Rangers in the Munster Senior B final.

Commercials come into the game following their semi-final win over Finuge of Kerry on a final scpre of 1-09 to 1-07.





Tonight’s decider gets underway in St. Mollerans GAA Club Carrick-on-Suir at 8pm.