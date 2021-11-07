Clonmel Commercials and JK Brackens go head-to-head for Tipperary senior football final spot

The county senior football lineup will be decided today.

County champions Clonmel Commercials take on JK Brackens in the second of this year’s semi-finals at 2 o’clock in Boherlahan.

The winners will go on to face Loughmore-Castleiney in this year’s final.





Clonmel have had a dominant defense of their title so far this year and won their quarter-final against Upperchurch-Drombane by 15 points.

However, Tipperary senior football selector Tommy Twomey says they are yet to be tested so far this year:

“Can the Brackens’ defensive structure stop the running game of Commercials? I think that will be interesting to see.

“For Brackens’ sake, you’d hope that Brackens can hold on to them and stay in the game for as long as possible and as I said, Commercials have not been brought to the wire so you don’t know until that day turns up.

“Semi-finals sort out the men from the boys but I have to say that the way Commercials are going at the moment, I can only see one winner there and that’s Clonmel Commercials.”

Before that though at 12pm, the second of this year’s relegation semi-finals throws-in in Ardfinnan.

That sees Cahir taking on Arravale Rovers, with the loser facing Moyne/Templetuohy in this year’s relegation final.

There’s three more games taking place at 2pm today in the county football championships.

The Junior A semi-final throws-in in Clonmel and sees Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams taking on Carrick-Swan, with a place in the final gainst Ballina the prize for the winner.

Meanwhile in Sean Treacy Park, Newport take on Upperchurch-Drombane in the Under 19B Football semi-final whilst in the Tom Cusack Cup semi-final Eire Og Annacrty meet Rockwell Rovers in Dundrum.