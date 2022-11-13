Clonmel Commercials defeat Nemo Rangers after thrilling performance

Clonmel Commercials are through to the Munster senior footabll semi-finals.

The Tipperary county champions defeated Cork kingpins Nemo Rnagers in Pairc Uí Chaoimh last night.

Coming into the game as underdogs, Commercials dominated proceedings, running out 2-15 to 1-11 winners.





Two first half goals from Sean O’Connor and Colman Kennedy saw the South Tipp men into a commanding lead.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey says his side had plenty of motivation last night:

“I’m so proud but I suppose there was a bit of motivation as well because we were probably a little bit hurt the fact we were being written off in a lot of quarters, including our own quarter.

“We kind of said to ourselves, hold on a minute people are questioning what we can do, we’re a footballing team, Nemo are a footballing team, it’s a big wide open pitch, we knew we’d stay with them.

“Absolutely I wouldn’t have said that was going to be the difference in the score line but things just went right for us as well.”

Jason Lonergan was awarded man of the match thanks to his six-point contribution for the win.

However, the centre-forward is due to move to the United States tomorrow, something Tommy Morrissey would probably prefer not happen:

“We might have a word and find out where the pilot is and see what he can do!

“Jason has been our best player all year, every game he’s Mr. Consistency, actually I’ll go further back, for the last seven years I’d say watching games, Jason is Mr. Consistency.

“In games we don’t play well, Jason plays well, that’s always the scenario.

“You saw him in the second half, he carried unbelievable ball from the 65 forward, just putting Nemo under pressure and the scores he got, he’s a joy to watch when he has a football in his hand.”

Commercials now go into the semi-final to play Limerick side Newcastle West on November 27th at a Tipperary venue.