Clonmel Commercials crowned Division One champions as county leagues come to a conclusion today

This year’s county leagues come to a conclusion today.

Last night saw Clonmel Commercials crowned Division one league champions, that’s after they beat JK Brackens after extra-time in Boherlahan.

The final score there was Commercials 1-13 JK Brackens 2-8.





The Division Two and Three deciders are down for decision this evening.

At 7pm in Sean Treacy Park, Galtee Rovers take on Golden-Kilfeacle in the Division Two final.

At the same time in Monroe, Fethard take on Killenaule in the Division Three decider.