Clonmel Commercials crowned 2022 South Tipperary senior football champions

Clonmel Commercials are the 2022 South Tipperary senior football champions.

The 19 time county champions won the South crown last night in Cahir, beating Moyle Rovers on a full-time score of 2-12 to 0-12.

A first half goal from Sean O’Connor and one in the second half from Michael Quinlivan captured the title for the Clonmel side.





Commercials will be aiming for further silverware this weekend when they take on JK Brackens in the Division One league county final.

That one throws-in in Boherlahan on Saturday evening at 7.30pm.