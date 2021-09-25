Clonmel Applefest gets into full swing this weekend

A festival celebrating food, heritage and nature is in full swing in Clonmel this weekend.

Clonmel Applefest began in 2017 and this year returns to live events as Covid restrictions ease.

The highlight for today is an apple and heritage fair in the Friary car-park on Abbey Street from 11 to 5.





Curator and co-ordinator Theresia Guschlbauer says it’s a day for all the family.

“We’ve taken out all the cars and we’ll be having lots of different arts activities. A stage with some music, some spoken word and an open-mic.

“We have the Irish Seed Savers and some food stalls. The local bee keepers will be there as well.

“I’d encourage everybody to come along. Everything is free except for the food – that’s the food stalls and the coffee. They are very family friendly activities.”