Cllr Morris calls for water towers to be used as features of town and villages

A North Tipp councillor would like to see water towers used as a feature of our towns and villages.

Independent Councillor Seamie Morris said that he has seen other places like Australia and America using their water towers to display artwork or placenames.

He told his colleagues at Nenagh Municipal District that this is a missed opportunity and the water towers are wasted if left to go idle:





“A lot of our water towers are defunct.

“They are not being used, they may be used by the council to store material or whatever but they are the focal point of most of our towns and villages.

“They are normally the highest building in every town and village, in the entrance to every town and village and they can be seen from many points coming in to towns and villages.

“I just thought it would be a great project for our Municipal District to pilot, to look into either lighting them up or putting artwork on them.”