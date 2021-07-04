Cllr Morris calls on State to step in to help adventure tourism sector in Tipperary

A Tipperary public representative is asking the state to step in and cover insurance costs for businesses in the adventure tourism sector.

Councillor Séamie Morris says hundreds of jobs could be lost in Tipperary if the problems are not resolved.

A number of businesses operating on Lough Derg are struggling to renew their insurance with some facing closure within a matter of weeks.





Councillor Séamie Morris has asked Tipperary County Council to intervene with the Government on behalf of the local businesses:

“I’ve asked the council to ask public bodies to cover the activities of adventure tourism on the lake in Tipperary because the Irish public bodies were set up by the State to cover activities in public places.

“With insurance companies running out of the country at pace, adventure tourism cannot get insurance.

“In fact, an awful lot of adventure tourism providers in Lough Derg are finding themselves looking at having no insurance provisions from the middle of July.

“I think the State has to step in here.”