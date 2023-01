There have been calls for Tipperary County Council to hold workshops to help farmers be more energy efficient.

Cllr Joe Hannigan made the suggestion at this month’s meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District.

The independent councillor said that farmers are keen to help with reducing Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, but may not be sure how.





He called for a workshop between the Council and farmers to find out what they can do to create their own energy and sell a surplus back to the grid.