Clare man who suffered spinal injury in Nenagh to raise funds for National Rehabilitation Hospital this weekend

A young man who suffered life changing injuries after falling from a bridge in Nenagh is raising awareness for spinal injuries this weekend.

Colin Lernihan, originally from Clare, was working in Nenagh at the time of the accident just over 4 months ago which shattered his spine and left him paralysed.

This Sunday he will appear at the Limerick Summer Diff Day from 8.30am in order to raise funds and awareness of the work of the National Rehabilitation Hospital where he is receiving treatment.





For anyone unable to attend Colin has also set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a log cabin or modular home that will enable him to live an independent life.

GoFundMe link is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/colins-journey-to-an-independent-life?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1HlpEkFnP93RchxEJeCwv4aXVEZpw9B6wFF6KcraokC3S92D14JsH0hvM.