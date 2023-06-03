The Clancy Brothers Festival to continue through Bank Holiday weekend in Carrick-on-Suir

The Clancy Brothers Festival will continue through the weekend in Carrick-on-Suir.

The music and art festival kicked off its 16th year this week on Wednesday, and live music and events are taking place into the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Today will begin with a heritage walking tour of Carrick, followed by workshops as well as a range of dance and music performances.





More festival events continue tomorrow, starting with a river walk to Dove Hill at 9.30am, a fashion photoshoot, a drama performance, a family fun craft fair, and a concert.

Saturday, June 3rd

Heritage Walking Tour of Carrick starting at the Heritage Centre Grounds at 10am.

Workshops (for all ages) at Nano Nagle Community Centre from 10am.

DR2 Dance Club Performance Showcase at Carrick Swan Centre – Fairgreen Car Park from 12.30pm-2pm.

Music Generation Tipperary ‘Try an Instrument’ Presentation Primary School from 12 – 2pm.

‘The Tinker’s Wedding’ by J.M Synge at Brewery Lane Theatre at 1pm.

Meet & Greet the Clancy Family at Nano Nagle Chapel from 2pm.

U18s Youth Busking Competition at Amphitheatre, Presentation Primary School from 2pm.

Carrick-on-Suir Brass Band performing on Main Street from 3pm.

Music Generation Tipperary Music Showcase Amphitheatre, Presentation Primary School at 4.30pm.

Makem & Clancy at the Strand Theatre at 8pm.

Sunday, June 4th

River Walk to Dove Hill from Seán Healy Park Standing Stones at 9.30am.

RELOVED Eco Slow Fashion Photoshoot with photographer Noreen Duggan at from Seán Healy Park Standing Stones from 12-2pm.

‘The Tinker’s Wedding’ by J.M Synge at Brewery Lane Theatre at 1pm.

Family Fun Afternoon & Craft Fair at Swan Hall and Fairgreen Car Park at 2pm.

The Wood of O in Concert at Nano Nagle Chapel at 8pm.

Monday, June 6th

Wild About Carrick Cycle starting from Ormond Castle at 11.30am.

More information on booking can be found at www.clancybrothersfestival.com