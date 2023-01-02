Christmas tree disposal service available in Tipp from tomorrow

A service for the disposal of Christmas Trees starts in Tipperary tomorrow.

The county council has organised for anyone with a real tree to be able to drop them off for free for the next 12 days.

Orla Kelly from the Environment and Climate Action section says it is important that they are gotten rid of responsibly and are offering the service to avoid the possible risk of dumping.





Speaking to Tipp FM she outlined the drop off points in the county :

“We have five civic amenity sites there will be Clonmel, Donohill, Wallers’ Lot, there will be Nenagh and Roscrea, and there will also be the Fair Green car park in Carrick on Suir, Templemore Town Park,Town Park Thurles and County Council Depot in Cahir Business Park so any of those locations the Christmas Tree can be dropped off free of charge.”

People are also urged people to get rid of any rubbish in the right way:

“You can put them in the bag of dry recycling and it is euro per bag and we have special bags that the council sells in rolls of five that is €1.50 for a roll of 5 and then it’s 1 euro when you present the bag. That is what we would be encouraging people to do to bring their dry recyclables and those sorts of bulky packages from toys to our civic amenity sites.”