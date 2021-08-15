Child in critical condition following crash in Co. Tipperary last night

A child is in critical condition in hospital following a crash in Co. Tipperary last night.

Gardai attended the scene of a two car collision in Lismaline near Borrisokane shortly after 11.30pm.

The drivers of both vehicles and a number of passengers were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.





However a young girl has been transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The N52 between Borrisokane and Birr is closed and will remain closed until late this evening.