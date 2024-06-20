Chicken Brennan getting a taste for politics

A newly elected Labour Councillor in South Tipperary hasn’t ruled out a tilt at the Dáil.

Chicken Brennan was successful in the recent local elections in the Carrick on Suir LEA.

He got 1,486 first preference votes on what was his first time standing for election.

On Tipp Today earlier he told Fran Curry standing in a General Election was something he would consider.

“It has come up a bit in the last couple of days as well – people have said it to me you’ll be going for the Dáil next or would you consider it and all that. But I suppose look, I’m still trying to find my feet on the ground with where we are with the council and we have our first meeting on Friday.

“We’d look at it is what I’d say – if the opportunity came we’d look at it and weigh it up because I am a novice.”