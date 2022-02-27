Charity cycle for Down Syndrome Ireland takes over Thurles today

There will be a large number of cyclists in the Thurles area this morning for a charity cycle.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and be aware of potential traffic disruption.

There are three events as part of Sarah’s Cycle in aid of the Tipperary branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.





They all start from Meitheal21 on Abbey Road in Thurles.

The 100km cycle taking in Ballycahill, Upperchurch, Annacarty, Golden and Horse and Jockey, started at 9.30 this morning.

The 50km cycle goes through Holy Cross, Clonoulty and Dundrum and there is a 6km loop cycle.