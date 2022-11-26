Charity car wash takes place in aid of Carrick-on-Suir postman today

Firefighters from Carrick-on-Suir will hold a charity car wash today.

The fundraiser is in aid of Ryan O’Dwyer, a 38 year old postman from the area who suffered life changing injuries in a car crash last July.

The accident left Ryan paralysed from the chest down and the money raised will go towards his medical expenses and house adaptations.





Members from the local brigade, along with members of the national ambulance service and the Gardaí will wash cars in exchange for donations to Ryan’s Road to Recovery.

The event takes place from 12 noon to 3pm at Carrick-on-Suir fire station.