Changes expected to Tipperary team for Waterford clash

A local hurling analyst is expecting a number of changes to the Tipperary senior hurling team ahead of Sunday’s game against Waterford.

JJ Kennedy has been speaking ahead of tonight’s expected squad announcement ahead of Tipp’s home game against the Déise.

Both Cathal Barrett and Jake Morris may miss out on the game through injury.





Liam Cahill has not started the same fifteen in any of the championship games so far this year.

JJ Kennedy expects that trend to continue for this weekend’s game too:

“It has proved virtually impossible all year to anticipate what changes Liam Cahill and the management team make.

“I think they have surprised us in almost every selection that he has put out and he never puts out the same team any two days, there’s always atleast one or two changes.

“You’ve got to add into that mix then that there’s doubts about whether Cathal Barrett will be fit and ready or not or other people that have been injured and who maybe have had knocks how well they have come on so that’s very much up in the air.

“You can anticipate certainly that on past experiences he’s going to have a different fifteen out.”

Sunday’s game gets underway in Semple Stadium at 4pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.