Centenary celebrations set to continue for Cahir Gardaí

Cahir Gardai will continue their centenary celebrations with a special mass on November 7th.

This forms part of a series of events to mark the anniversary of the district’s establishment this year.

The mass will take place in St Mary’s church in Cahir and will honour both past and present members from the area.





Sergeant Margaret Kelly from Clonmel Garda Station told Tipp FM that all are welcome on the day from 10.30:

“The mass is set to remember and acknowledge all the deceased, retired and serving members and Garda staff who have worked in the Cahir district over the last 100 years.

“It’s part of the centenary celebrations and Superintendent Golden would like to cordially invite the community to join.”