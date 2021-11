Cashel got their first win of the new AIL season this afternoon.

The Tipp side travelled to Belfast in Division 2A to take on Queens University where they were 27-21 winners.

Meanwhile, Nenagh Ormond suffered defeat in tehir away trip up North in Division 2A.





They lost out to Rainey Old Boys in Derry on a final score of 24-12.

Elsewhere in the AIL today, Clonmel suffered defeat in Division 2C at home to Midleton,

The final score in Ardghaoithe was Midleton 23 Clonmel 13.