Cashel make it seven wins in-a-row as Nenagh and Clonmel suffer defeats

Cashel have extended their AIL winning streak to seven this afternoon.

In a bonus point winning performance, they defeated Dolphin in Musgrave Park on a final sore 36-24.

Cashel stay third in Division 2A following the result.





Elsewhere in the division, Nenagh Ormond suffered a one point defeat away to Old Crescent on a final score of 21-20.

However, a converted try in injury time for Nenagh saw them get a losing bonus point.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel were beaten at home against Tullamore on a final score of 15-6.