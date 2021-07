Cashel King Cormacs are 2020 county Junior B hurling champions.

The westerners beat Gortnahoe-Glengoole in today’s decider in Holycross, on a full-time score of 4-14 to 10 points.

Cashel led by seven points at half-time with thanks to an Adrian Cummins goal and they extended the game beyond Gortnahoe in the second half with a Michael McDermott goal and two from Tomas Skeffington.





They will now play in the Junior A grade for 2021.