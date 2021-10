Cashel fell short in the AIL last night.

The Tipperary side lost to UL Bohemians in Limerick in Division 2A on a full-time score of 18-14, earning a bonus point in defeat.

Two more Tipperary teams are in AIL action this afternoon.





In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond are in Athlone to take on the Buccaneers at half-past-2.

At the same time in Division 2C, Clonmel are on the road as they take on Bruff in Kilballyowen Park.