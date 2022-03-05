Cashel Community School & Ursuline College Thurles both aiming for All-Ireland glory today

Two Tipperary schools are in All-Ireland camogie finals this afternoon.

First up at 11.30am in Fenians GAA Johnstown, Ursuline College Thurles are in the All-Ireland Junior A final.

They are going up against Loreto Kilkenny.





After that in Banagher, Cashel Community School are in the All-Ireland Senior A final.

They take on Presentation Athenry, with a 2pm throw-in time.

Cashel manager Trevor Galvin is hoping his sides previous successes will stand to them today:

“With this group in particular, since they were junior, they won a junior C All-Ireland, a junior B All-Ireland and they would’ve been very competitive in the junior A only for covid.

“This is their first year up senior A but they are used to winning and they haven’t lost a whole lot of school games as a group.

“When push comes to shove, they are able to get out the other side of it which is a great trait in a group.”