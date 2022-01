Local bragging rights went to Cashel Community School this afternoon.

That’s after they beat Ursuline Thurles in the Munster Under 19A camogie semi-final in Leahy Park today.

It finished up Cashel Community School 1-12 Ursuline Thurles 0-10, meaning Cashel now progress to the provincial decider.





That final will be played on Saturday January 22nd.