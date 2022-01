Cashel Community School have won the Munster Senior A schools camogie final.

That’s after they beat Coachford in today’s decider on a final score of 1-07 to 0-07 in Mahon.

Cashel goalkeeper Molly Gilmartin saved a penalty in the first half, which saw the teams level on 0-03 to 0-03 at half-time.





The decisive score came early in the second half when Cashel captain Grace Moloney found the back of the net.

Cashel Community School squad: