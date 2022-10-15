Cashel claim bragging rights in Tipperary derby

Bragging rights went the way of Cashel last night in the Tipperary derby.

They travelled up to New Ormond Park to play Nenagh Ormond in Division 2A of the AIL.

Nenagh started the strongest, taking a 10-8 lead in at half-time.





However, it was Cashel who dominated the second half, eventually running out 36-20 winners on the road.

Elsewhere, Clonmel are in AIL action this afternoon.

They welcome Tullamore to Ardghaoithe for a 2.30pm kick-off in Division 2C.

Clonmel are coming into the game off the back of last week’s loss away to Omagh Academicals whilst Tullamore scored 50 points last week in their home win over Bruff.

The home side can leapfrog Tullamore in the table with a win.