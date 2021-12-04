Cashel aiming for four wins in a row in AIL this afternoon

Cashel are looking to continue their winning streak in the AIL this afternoon.

After a slow start, the Tipp side can make it four wins in a row when they take on Dolphin in Spafield at 2.30pm.

Cashel Head Coach Daragh Lyons told Across The Line on Tipp FM last night, that they’re starting to see the results of good early season work:





“Performances earlier in the season weren’t that bad either we just had to tweak a few things, in our attack mainly.

“It was only a small few things and we’ve done that and in fairness to the lads they have bought into it.

“It’s not a major change from what we’ve been doing but we felt we needed it and it has shown over the last few weeks that it’s come to fruition that our attack is getting a lot better.”

Elsewhere in Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond, who sit bottom of the table, welcome Limerick side Old Crescent to New Ormond Park, also at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel’s game against Tullamore has been called off under instruction from the IRFU.