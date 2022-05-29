Carlow knock Tipperary out of Tailteann Cup

Tipperary are out of the Tailteann Cup.

David Power’s side were beaten in the first round by Carlow in Cullen Park on a final score of 1-12 to 1-10.

Martin Kehoe got Tipperary’s goal after nine minutes and the Premier led by a point at half-time on a score of 1-5 to 1-4.





However, playing with the breeze in the second half, Tipperary weren’t able to extend their lead with Carlow holding out for the victory.

The result ends Tipperary’s season, in a year where they gained promotion to Division Three of the National Football League.