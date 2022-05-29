Carlow knock Tipperary out of Tailteann Cup

By
Paul Carroll
-
Conor Sweeney in action for Tipperary. (c) Sportsfocus.ie via Canva.com.

Tipperary are out of the Tailteann Cup.

David Power’s side were beaten in the first round by Carlow in Cullen Park on a final score of 1-12 to 1-10.

Martin Kehoe got Tipperary’s goal after nine minutes and the Premier led by a point at half-time on a score of 1-5 to 1-4.


However, playing with the breeze in the second half, Tipperary weren’t able to extend their lead with Carlow holding out for the victory.

The result ends Tipperary’s season, in a year where they gained promotion to Division Three of the National Football League.