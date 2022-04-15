Carbery, O’Mahony and Zebo among names to return to Munster starting lineup for Chiefs clash

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Champions Cup tie in Thomond Park.

Johann Van Graan’s side welcome Exeter Chiefs to Limerick in the second leg of their round of 16 tie, where the English side bring a five point lead from the first leg.

Joey Carbery returns to the starting fifteen, meaning Tipperary’s Ben Healy has a spot on the bench alongside Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron, who has recovered from illness.





Carbery is one of five changes with captain Peter O’Mahony, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan and Simon Zebo all coming in to the starting fifteen.

Kick-off in Thomond Park is at 3pm tomorrow.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Alex Kendellen.