Calls for investigation into reconfiguration of services in Mid-West

There are calls for an investigation into the decision to reconfigure hospital services in the Mid-West.

Cllr. Seamie Morris was reacting to an interview given by Stephen Donnelly in which he says the Minister gave in correct trolley figures, infuriating people who are experiencing poor provision of care locally.





He says that change to the system here should never have been done without the 600 beds required by the Hanly Report.

Furthermore he was critical of the attitude of the Minister when the Emergency Department at UHL is continuing to deteriorate.

He told Tipp FM that he wants the local TDs to speak up and call for an investigation:

“I now want the 5 Tipperary TDs to come together and put in the PQs that I have sent in that I want sent into the Health Minister asking why reconfiguration was carried out in 2009 when we clearly hadn’t got the bed numbers that were promised to provide safe healthcare in the Midwest, actually what I am looking for is an investigation into why reconfiguration was carried out when we hadn’t the right number of beds.”

He was critical of the attitude expressed by Stephen Donnelly in recent times around UHL, stating that he was attempting to put a positive spin on the situation there, and says that the recent HIQA report was also a disgrace:

“The HIQA report I thought was an absolute disgrace it was an attempt at positive propaganda, where HIQA have gone from, and I know this to be a fact, have gone into small hospitals found dust on trolleys, and now they have no problem with people lying on trolleys in fact trolleys blocking fire escapes and they can come out with a positive report on an Emergency Department that is actually deteriorating.”