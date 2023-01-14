Calls to combat anti-social behaviour in Clonmel

There are calls for measures to alleviate growing anti-social behaviour at the Kickham Plaza in Clonmel.

The newly redeveloped site on the former Barracks was long awaited by both local representatives and the community.

However, it appears there are already concerns around groups loitering in the area and leaving it littered and untidy.





Cllr. John Fitzgerald called for litter bins in the civic plaza, but was told there are already 3 or 4 they are just not being used by those gathering at the barracks.

The executive of Tipperary County Council say they will monitor and review the need for more waste bins, however, there is a greater need to negate the current anti-social behaviour.