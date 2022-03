Seamus Callanan is set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Drom-Inch man sustained a broken bone in his hand during training on Friday evening.

According to Tipperary GAA, Callanan is expected to be out of action for a number of weeks.





The 33-year-old faces a race to be fit for the first round of the Munster Championship, which is set for Sunday April 17th against Waterford.