Cahir Men’s shed set for a relocation

Cahir Men’s Shed is relocating after 8 years on Abbey Street.

The group, which now has 20 members, is set to move to a new premises on church Street in the coming months.

This is good news for the group who have been growing in strength over the last number of years offering their members skills through computer, basket weaving, and art courses, as well as being involved in many local events and fundraisers.





The old Cahir Railway Station building is undergoing renovations with the exterior almost complete, paving the way for work on the interior in the coming weeks and this will be the new home for the men’s shed.