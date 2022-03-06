Cahir Councillor pushes for funding to repair Barrack Street

A Cahir Councillor is pushing for funding to repair Barrack Street.

Councillor Andy Moloney told members of the Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District meeting that the road is ‘sinking’.

He has called for it to be included in the road works for this year, adding that it sees a lot of HGV traffic.





Councillor Máirín McGrath echoed this concern, calling for trucks to be redirected around the town, which the engineer said they will relay to hauliers.

Councillor Moloney told Tipp FM that money is needed for repairs on this street.

“While I welcome the €20,000 for the design at the roundabout at SuperValu, I have concerns about Barrack Street and the condition of the road surface there.

“It appears to be cracking and deteriorating and there doesn’t seem to be a budget allocated for a road restructuring in that area, and I was calling on the engineer to try and include it in the roads programme, rather than have it come out of the town’s budget.”