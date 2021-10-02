Cahir Councillor calls for central funds to be provided for estates not yet taken in charge

People who live in estates that are not yet taken in charge are living in limbo with no funds to take care of basic services, says a Cahir Councillor.

Councillor Andy Moloney spoke at this week’s Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District meeting about how a central fund for works in these estates is needed.

He made the point that when the estates are taken in charge, that various bodies take care of services like the electricity, footpaths, roads, and water.





Cllr Moloney told Tipp FM that something needs to be done at Government level to provide for the people in these estates:

“I was calling on the council to create a fund for estates not taken in charge such as roads, footpaths and streetlighting because at the moment, we are draining our budgets, our roads budgets for unfinished estates.

“Where a bond has not been put in place by a developer, this money has to come from somewhere and the government has to cough up from central funding, if not, we would have to create a pot where an allocation would come from within our roads budget for the taken in charge of estates.”