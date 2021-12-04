Cahir Castle among nominees for Europe’s favourite filming locations

The people of Tipperary and beyond are being asked to vote for Cahir Castle as Europe’s favourite filming location.

The iconic 13th century structure on a rocky island on the River Suir has been used for a number of film and TV blockbusters over the years.

It has now been shortlisted for the European Film Commissions Network Location Award 2021.





The castle has been used in recent years for The Green Knight while back in 1981 it features in Excalibur.

Voting details are here: https://eufcn.com/location-award-2021/.

Voting closes on January 31st, 2022 with the winner revealed in Berlin at the European Film Market 2022 in February.