Cahill: A second half performance for the ages

The Dan Breen Cup is back in the Kilruane MacDonaghs club for the first time since 1985.

The Magpies won their fifth ever Tipperary senior hurling championship yesterday, defeating Kiladangan 2-20 to 1-16 in the final.

Kilruane were down by five points at half-time but 2-13 in the second half saw them to an historic victory.





Speaking after the full-time whistle, Kilruane captain Jerome Cahill described the feeling of winning the Dan Breen Cup:

“It’s such a special moment for us.

“It’s been a long two years for this group and I think the character and the unity that we’ve built over the last two years really stood to us today on the home straight.

“That second half performance was one for the ages.

“It was absolutely brilliant and I’m so proud of the lads.”

It was these same Kilruane players who were on the field in Semple Stadium on Friday August 5th when Dillon Quirke sadly passed away.

Jerome Cahill says there was plenty of motivating factors behind Kilruane on Sunday:

“It’s an incredibly unique position to be in, to be here in Semple Stadium that night.

“Also, a lot of players lost siblings in tragic circumstances and parents as well who are young enough and I think a combination of everything really contributed to the unity in the group.

“That stands for so much in these tight games, that unity, that togetherness, knowing that the guy beside you will have your back and it all came together today in that second-half thankfully.”