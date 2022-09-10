C-Saw to mark World Suicide Prevention Day with event in Clonmel this evening

Suicide awareness group C-Saw will hold an event in Clonmel this evening to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Since 2015 there has been an increase of 5.4 per cent in the number of suicides in Ireland.

Every year organisations and communities around the globe come together to raise awareness of how we can create a world where fewer people die by suicide.





Founder of C-Saw Joe Leahy says World Suicide Prevention Day is hugely important.

“It’s very relevant in the lives of so many people who have been touched in so many different ways by the tragedy of suicide. It’s a commemorative day, they take time out when they remember their loved ones in a special way.

“But there’s still a lot of people unfortunately taking their own lives and some are attempting but thankfully they’re being saved and not going the full journey.”

Joe Leahy says the issue of suicide doesn’t seem to be getting as much publicity of late but says it is still very much an issue in Tipperary.

He says this evenings event at the Remembrance Garden at Toberaheena Well will allow people to reflect.

“It’s at the junction there of the Cahir road and the Marlfield road in Clonmel.

“Some people come along and they’ll just say a prayer, some just stay in silent thought, some shed a tear in fond memory of their loved ones or friends who have passed.

“It’s a lovely tribute that takes place there every year. Nice and quietly, a nice event between 6pm and 7pm. And then our house as well is open between 6 and 8 at 24 William Street in Clonmel.”