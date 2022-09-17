Busy schedule in place this weekend for Cashel Arts Festival

The Cashel Arts Festival will continue over the weekend with its jam-packed and colourful schedule.

Today and tomorrow it will see a host of headline acts, visual exhibitions, discussions and workshops all centred around the arts.

Ann Marie O’Donnell, Committee member and Organiser, says that between community groups and schools, there have been over 500 people involved this year in the Festival.





She told Tipp FM the theme for the 20th anniversary of the festival and recommended a particular lecture for people to attend this evening:

“The theme this year is story-telling. The second Bolton lecture is on Saturday at 6pm and that’s with Lara Marlowe, Crime Correspondent with the Irish Times.

“Our first Bolton lecture was by Robert Fisk. She released a book last year called Love in a Time of War, My Years with Robert Fisk, but as well as that, Lara has also recently returned from the Ukraine.

“That promises to be a really fascinating lecture.”

For Saturday’s timetable, please visit: https://cashelartsfest.com/whats-on-cashel-arts-festival/saturday/

For Sunday’s timetable, please visit: https://cashelartsfest.com/whats-on-cashel-arts-festival/sunday/