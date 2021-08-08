Busy day of GAA across Tipperary today

It’s a busy day of Gaelic Games across the county today.

There’s four mid Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals down for decision.

At 1 o’clock Gortnahoe-Glengoole play Upperchurch-Drombane in Templemore.





Thurles Sarsfields play Holycross-Ballycahill at The Ragg at 5 whilst JK Brackens and Loughmore-Castleiney go head-to-head in Templetouhy at 7.

First up though is Moycarkey-Borris vs Drom-Inch in Holycross at 12 and Tipperary star’s Michael Dundon sees Drom as favourites:

“Drom-Inch will be fancied to beat Moycarkey-Borris.

“Drom are kind of in a transitional period I would think at the moment where they have some very good young players coming through to take the place of some of the older lads who have been there and have given the club great service over their time but the question is, are they ready yet or not?

“Moycarkey will make them work for their win but you’d have to fancy Drom-Inch.”

However, Michael believes Loughmore-Castleiney will be seen as favourites for the championship itself:

“Right now at the start of the championship, I suppose Loughmore would probably be most people’s favourites to win the mid this year, given how unlucky they were last year in the county final and their key men are all available.

“The biggest problem Loughmore have, and I suppose JK Brackens will have it to the same extent, is trying to keep the hurling and the football going at the same time.

“While Loughmore will be the fancied, JK Brackens could be relied on to give them a good run for their money.”

Meanwhile, both South Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals take place this afternoon.

Mullinahone meet Carrick Swan in Clonmel at 2pm whilst Killenaule play St. Mary’s in Carrick at 6pm.

Elsewhere, the county senior football league comes to a conclusion at 12pm in Cahir where the Group 1 final sees Aherlow go up against county champions Clonmel Commercials.

We’ll have score updates throughout the day on Tipp FM.