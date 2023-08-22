Business owners in Clonmel voice frustrations at Uisce Éireann

Local business owners outlined their dissatisfaction with water services in Clonmel at a meeting with Uisce Éireann last night.

The town has been hit with a spate of outages and boil notices in recent times with the issue coming to a head during the recent industrial action by some members of Tipperary County Council’s water services section.

Last nights meeting in the Talbot Hotel was organised by the Clonmel Business Network.





Among those attending was Amy O’Sullivan from Miss Ellie’s Takeaway in Irishtown who spoke of the frustration of not knowing if they would have water or not:

“I need a lot of water for the washing of spuds, for making batter, for washing hands, simple things like that, for toilets, it’s literally a disgrace that we are paying our rates, we’re paying our water, if our bill is a day late or two days late we’re getting text messages off Irish water saying ‘oh you’re going to be cut off’, we’re going to be cut off what we are getting cut off anyway.

“It’s just frustrating that you can’t go in every day not knowing if your business is going to stay over for the entire evening, it’s just disgraceful.”