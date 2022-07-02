Burglaries on the rise in Tipperary

There has been a spike in burglary attempts in Tipperary this month.

Sgt Margaret Kelly of Clonmel Garda Station told Tipp Today that a man in his 40s has been arrested for an attempted burglary in Clonmel.

The man forced his way into an apartment in the town centre, and while nothing was stolen, the homeowner was assaulted in an altercation with the intruder.





The man was arrested and brought in front of a special sitting of Clonmel district court.

Sgt Kelly also said two young people were stopped when acting suspicious in the Pil Road area of Carrick-on-Suir, and after a search, the local Gardaí found that the two had items consistent with house-breaking tools.

A file is being prepared for this incident.