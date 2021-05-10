Bryan O’Mara to miss remainder of league campaign

Tipperary hurler Bryan O’Mara is set to be out of action for 4-6 weeks.

It’s been confirmed today that the Holycross-Ballycahill clubman suffered a fracture to his arm in Saturday’s draw with Limerick.

The injury means O’Mara will miss the remainder of the league campaign, likely not returning to action until late June.





Tipperary have a bye in the first round of the Munster hurling championship which means O’Mara could be back in time for Tipp’s first championship game in early July against the winner of Clare and Waterford.