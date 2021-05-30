Broadband provider Imagine expands network in Tipperary

Broadband provider Imagine says it has accelerated the expansion of its network in the county to offer coverage to over 58,000 homes and businesses.

The provider says that Covid-19 has driven a surge in online usage, and that they now have 33 mast sites in Tipperary with one more coming on stream.

Of the 58,000 homes and businesses within Imagine’s coverage area, almost 23,000 are designated as having inadequate access to high speed broadband under the National Broadband Plan.





The company is currently investing 300 million euro in the expansion and rollout of its next-gen network across the country.